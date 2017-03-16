FG slams N1.4bn criminal charge on Peace Corps boss

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

The federal government has filed a 90-count criminal charge against the Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr. Dickson Akor, and the Incorporated Trustees of the Corps bordering on alleged conversion of money directly derived from extortion to the tune of about N1.4 billion.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/45/2017, filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the defendants are further charged for wearing of uniforms and other identification marks contrary to section 24 (1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 32 (1) of the Act.

The charge, filed by Aminu Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, also accused the defendants of laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity contrary to Section 7(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

The federal government also accused the defendants of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

They were also charged in count 86 for organising and training of members of Peace Corps of Nigeria as a quasi- Military organisation contrary to section 6(1)(a) of the Public Order Act, Cap P42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Also, in count 89, the prosecution accused the defendants of operating as a private guard without licence contrary to section 1(1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 32 (1) of the Act.

Under the offence of obtaining money by false pretence, the Federal government alleged that Dickson Akor and Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria, had between January 1, 2013 and March 6, 2017 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained for yourselves the sum of N274, 712, 126. 18 from unsuspecting citizens of Nigeria who paid into your Eco bank’s account No. 4582022099.

The case has already been assigned to Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but no date has been fixed for hearing.