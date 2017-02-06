FG to grow economy, boost fish sector

Share This





















Stories by John Oba

Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its determination and commitment to boost the fish sector in the agricultural value chain programme. This is in order to achieve the diversification of the economy and increase home grown food production, self-sufficiency and food security.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri made this statement when he received in audience, the Secretary General, Fisheries Committee for the West and Central Gulf of Guiana, Seraphim Dedi in his office in Abuja recently.

The Minister said with the present reality of non-oil economy, agriculture must take its rightful place to grow the economy, and fishery is a huge market that will contribute to grow our economy. Lokpobiri also said that government has reduced to a decimal level, cases of illegal and unregistered fishing companies and this has greatly enhanced the quality and quantity of fish production and security as well as created employment for the youths and also increased wealth generation and improved standard of living of citizens.

Lokpobiri also confirmed the hosting of the 10th Conference of Ministers of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) in Abuja Nigeria and hoped to have Mr. President declare it open.

Earlier, Mr Dedi said that he came on this special Visit to introduce the committee and emphasize Nigerian’s Strategic place in galvanizing the committee’s strategic role in achieving the committee’s mandate and to also outline its place in the global fishing component.

He said that the committee is a regional Technical Fishery body constituted by the Food and Agriculture organization (FAO) to harness a common interest in the region. He further said that the highest level of Management of the committee is the Minister’s Conference where ideas and experiences are shared regularly and the need to maintain a strong relationship and involvement with ECOWAS Commission.

Dedi also said, he came to get the commitment of Nigeria to host the next conference of Ministers and the 10th FCWC Anniversary, which he gladly got with appreciation.

