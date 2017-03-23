FG to improve funding for research, innovation – Onu

By Binta Sharma Abuja Th e Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnanya Onu has said the federal government has restated its commitment to improve on the funding for research and innovation in the economy. He made this statement in a meeting with the President of Th e Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS). Onu said ” a bill has been drafted for the establishment of the National Research and Innovation Council and also National Research and Innovation Fund to the council and which would be presented today Th ursday the 23rd of March 2017.

“Once the ministry is able to institutionalize the establishment of the council and the fund, then it will be in a position to improve the funding for research and innovation in all aspect of the economy, and that commercialization of research fi ndings be adopted in both the public and private sector to improve fi ndings and also reduce the level of importation in the country.

” the minister said. Also adding, Ogbonnaya said ” In a bid to give national research in science and technology a facelift, our economy will need to move from just being a resource based economy to a knowledge based innovation driven economy by eradicating every possible sharp drop in the prices of commodities.” Also speaking at the meeting, was the President of Th e Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof. Mosto Onuoha.

“Th e academy has been allocated a land in Abuja for it’s secretariat, theQ buildings of most academies are monumental, almost all of our buildings are not so good but we are raising money also to build something befi tting which we appeal for the fi nancial support from the ministry in hosting the event of the academy celebrating its 40th Anniversary coinciding with an annual meeting hosted by the academy between 13th and 16th of November, 2017 in Abuja because the bill for it is much, adding that the academy is cash-strapped” Onuoha said.