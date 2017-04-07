FG to launch Nano satellite – Mohammed

By Binta Shama Abuja

Th e Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Prof. Seidu Mohammed has said that the federal government is putting fi nal touches into the launch of a Nano satellite. Mohammed, further disclosed that the equipment would launched on May 1, 2017 in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

He stated this at the researchers and investors forum of the ongoing 2017 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja yesterday.According to him “plans are being made in the Federal University of Technology, Akure to teach others the process of making this satellites, because mostly our problems can be resolved internally through satellite, for instance where a car is stolen u can use this detector to locate it which is part of space technology.”

Mohammed also said that the agency manufactured a super computer that would give parallel computing, and ease advance works like image processing and satellite design. He further urged the Federal Government on the need to invest in the agency rather thanfocusing on importation.

“Th ere’s a super computer that ordinarily will cost over 5billion, but most Nigerians cannot aff ord it. We manufactured it here in Nigeria by Nigerians at the space agency and within a minimum of ten million naira, we can aff ord it.”

Meanwhile, DirectorGeneral of Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Dr (MRS) G.N Elemo stressed on the need to focus on the Agriculture sector, adding that there is a gap between the demand and supply of food and proper investment in food processing will close the gap.

“Th ere is always a gap between the demand and the supply of food and it is one of the challenges of food processing and we are trying to close that gap, We can bridge the gap but it’s through food processing” Elemo further urged the government to invest more in Agriculture especially in food processing.

” science and technology is the bedrock of development especially in the agricultural sector to see how research methods could move forward. Th is is a responsibility of we all Nigerians. “