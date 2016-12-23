FG to site 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

Share This





















By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

The federal government is set to establish two military formations in Southern parts of Kaduna state to effectively address the killings, attacks and general insecurity in the area, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said.

In a media chat Wednesday night in Kaduna, el-Rufai, said the state government has been assured by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Defence Ministry and Chief of Army Staff that the request to site the military formations in Southern Kaduna will receive favorable consideration.

He added that Fadan Karshi, in Sanga local government and Kauru local government areas are likely to host the military units.

“We are talking with the President, the Minister of Defense and the

Chief of Army Staff to site two military formations in Southern

Kaduna; one in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and the second one in Kauru local government area. I will meet the President on today in continuation of the project.

“The presence of these two military formations will help in securing lives and properties and provide rapid response to any act of criminality and the maintenance of law and order. Two other military formations will be established in Birnin Gwari and Kubau local government areas.”

Speaking on the security situation where his convoy was attacked by irate youths, the governor said security personnel have been beefed up in the area as part of measures to stem the tide of violence in the region.

“Two squadrons of mobile police have been drafted to the area. More military personnel have also been deployed to tackle the rising

insecurity in the region. This is part of the state government’s effort to provide adequate security for the people during this Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

El-Rufai explained that the rising insecurity in the region is having adverse economic effect as investors who, hitherto, expressed readiness to invest in the region are pulling out.

“The foreign investors that will revive the ginger processing plant in Kachia local government and the Australian investor that wanted to invest in mining nickel in Jema’a local government have pulled out of their initial commitment to invest because of the violence.”

