FG’ll construct N50bn roads in Bauchi – Dogara

By Najib Sani

Bauchi

The federal government will construct roads across Bauchi state worth over N50 billion, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said.

Dogara, who disclosed this on Saturday while flagging-off road projects in Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, said the projects were facilitated by himself and the members of the National Assembly from the state.

He disclosed that the roads to be constructed were Bauchi-Gombe Federal Highway, the highway from Kano-Bauchi North and Bauchi Central up to Maiduguri.

He said: “If the roads were to be done by the state government, it would take 10 years due to the huge amount they would gulp.

“I want to tell you that these are not the only roads we will do, there are other roads projects and by the grace of God, we will finish them in the next two years.

“We have a contractor here in our midst who is charged with the responsibility of doing the road has been awarded and it we be done. The road from Bauchi -Gombe has been awarded and will soon be done.”

Continuing, he said: “The highway being built from Kano-Bauchi North-Bauchi Central down to Maiduguri, we are ensuring that it attracts the appropriate funding to finish it in no time within the period we are representing the people of Bauchi state. We will be able to attract federal projects across the lengths and breaths of Bauchi state.

“The value of all the roads across the state that we are doing is over N50 billion. If we were to rely on the state government only to do that work, it cannot be done in 10 years. So, who says there’s no benefit in representation?”

The Speaker, who was accompanied by members of both arms of the National Assembly from all the zones of the country, said the road projects he was flagging off would be completed by 2019.

He said the roads to be constructed were Burga – Plateau, Pankshin – Tapshin – Sara-Mangu which would also connect Lere -Jos.

Dogara further said the contractor handling the road construction projects was the same contractor who did the Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa road, pointing out that he had never collected any kickback from him contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

“I did the Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa road and the same contractor that did that work will also do these projects. And it is in that spirit that we are using him because we saw his work was a quality one.

“I am happy that he (the contractor) is here, you can come and ask him if I have ever asked him for N1 after the award of that contract.”

He thanked his constituents, saying that their prayers and support were responsible for the projects being flagged off.