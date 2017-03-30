FG’s modular refinery and inclusion growth

Inclusive growth is one of the cardinal factors in the federal government National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) meant to facilitate recovery from the current recession. PATRICK ANDREW writes on modular refi nery as one of such instruments.

“Th e Ministry of Petroleum in collaboration with the oil companies is working on several initiatives for host communities including working with illegal refi ners in oil bearing communities to participate in modular refi neries that will be established. Th ere is no doubt that thermal power stations should be stationed here, it makes sense, the gas deposits are here.” This was the masterstroke from Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. A political cum economic solution to the lingering Niger Delta militancy that almost crippled the federal government forcing the government of late Umar Yar’Adua to think outside the box just to tame the tide.

It produced the amnesty programme which later became embroiled in its own controversies. Th e Vice President during a town hall dialogue with the people of the Niger Delta that illegal refineries will be converted to modular ones as part of eff orts to end pipeline vandalism and drought of funds accruable from sales of crude oil. He declared that the government has adopted a new vision and radical approach to solving Nigeria’s perennial fuel scarcity hiccups and the less than cerebral destruction of local or illegal refi neries. Local “illegal” refi ners in the oil-producing communities are to be co-opted as shareholders. Conversion of native refineries to modular ones avail their operators an opportunity for inclusive participation in the creation of wealth, jobs and thus reduce restiveness occasioned by unemployment.

It stabilises oil production and increased revenue for the federal government. Th ough the records are not adequate, but some have claimed that no fewer than 6,000 illegal refi neries are operational in the country. Of the lot, thousands have been reportedly destroyed by the Joint Military Task Force (JTF). Economic sabotage has been the basis for destroying these local refi neries and some experts argued that the ‘refi neries’ are rickety and therefore posed no great threat to the environment.

Yet, others see the rickety ‘science projects ‘being over-glorifi ed as ‘oil refi neries.’ “We must convene an oil-communities intervention meeting to work out what can be done in the short to medium term and the long term possibilities. We must focus on how to ensure that the people see the benefi ts of the wealth of the land. “Th is new vision will defi ne the future of the region. Oil exploitation by itself cannot suffi ce to assure our people of decent jobs and a decent income. “We must make our oil producing communities’ hubs for petro-chemical industries, small and large.

We must make these communities hubs for refi ning and related activities,” Osinbajo said in sharp contrast with the usual assertions that illegal refineries are perpetrated by economic saboteurs. He would rather see the operators of the illegal ingenuity as persons that should be co-operated into legal oil business, especially the refi ning segment because of the huge job creation opportunities therein. The Vice President contended that years of deliberate destruction of illegal refineries has not translated to tangible socio-economic benefi ts to Nigeria rather it has created quantum of socio-economic problems including militancy with its terrible consequences to the revenues accruable to Nigeria from crude oil and the social menace it imposed on the country.

A modular refi nery is a refi nery made up of smaller and mobile parts that are more easily fabricated and come with varying capacities normally lower capacity than conventional refi neries with more elaborate and complication set-up. Given the problems of maintenance associated with existing bigger refi neries, modular refinery offers the federal government the breather from the usually capital-intensive indulgence in turn around maintenance of older refi neries. Additionally it off ers Nigeria the path to break free from irritant fuel scarcity due to movement in foreign exchange.

Ms Ann Briggs had argued at the sixth National Conference in 2014 that among existing thousands of illegal refineries, there are a good number of well- crafted refi neries among them which should not be irrationally destroyed but the government ought to encouraged the operators by granting them licences to operate legally with attendant benefi ts to the nation.

Th e Vice President in apparent agreement acknowledged that societies are built on the resourcefulness, innovativeness and drive of the people noting that rather than vilifying the ingenuity of the operators of the so-called illegal refi neries, the federal government plans to convert them to modular refineries using the gesture to address unemployment by absorbing the operators of the refineries in the legal economic production mainstream. Also, Osinbajo would rather see operation of illegal ingenuity as entrepreneurial spirit driven by the dynamism to contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation. Little wonder he said then; “India does not have a drop of oil but it is now home to the largest refinery of Petroleum in the world.

I want to challenge the young professionals and entrepreneurs to set up A Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship Council. “Today new investments in the oil and gas sector have slowed down so badly because investors have a choice all over the world, even here in Africa, and they will not put their resources in a dangerous or unstable environment. “This is why our oil producing communities must now refuse to participate in the destruction of pipelines and oil facilities. Aside from loss of revenues this also means further pollution of the land and aqua culture. “We must not allow anyone to persuade us that we need to destroy investments, pollute our environment to prove a point or to get a few benefi ts. Th at is cutting our nose to spite our face! “From 2015 Nigeria began to lose 1 million barrels of oil daily.

Almost 60 percent revenues lost to vandalisation. Th is aff ected all states, and especially states in the Niger Delta region.” It seems that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has subscribed to the move to legalize and regularize the operations of illegal refi neries in the Niger Delta. The Corporation’s Group Managing Director (GMD) Dr. Maikanti Baru, while delivering a keynote address at the Executive Intelligence Management Course, EIMC 10 of the Institute for Security Studies, Bwari, Abuja entitled: “ExecutiveLegislative Relations: Gaps, Challenges and Prospects,” commits the corporation to the new vision.

Baru applauded the initiative as a panacea to provide the much needed technical support and framework for the operation of the would-be modular refi neries. Th e NNPC thinks modular refi nery will help instil sanity in the downstream sector. Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has consistently noted that youths who have strong, resourceful, energetic and hardworking qualities should be provided the necessary impetus contribute to the recovery drive of the government.

Emerging report has confirmed the federal government’s resolve to work the talk by pursuing the New Vision for oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta with vigour. Accordingly, modalities are now being worked out to explore how some of the illegal refi ners and the local communities in the region can become shareholders in the proposed Modular refi neries. Th e illegal refi nery industry has been around, for years now. Youths who are illegally engaged in the trade will have the chance to operate freely and in better set-up refi neries and defi nitely drastic reduction in oil theft and bunkering.