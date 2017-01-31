FIDA decries rise in defilement of minors

Share This





















By Joy Emmanuel

Yenagoa

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa state chapter, has expressed concern over the rising cases of defilement of minors and violence against the girl child and women in the state.

FIDA in a statement signed by Barr. Dise Ogbise-Erhisere said available data on cases recorded in the last three weeks showed that four under aged girls were defiled, just as two of the girls were attacked with machete and a 7-year-old boy beaten to death over alleged wizardry.

The statement issued at the end of the federation’s monthly general meeting in Yenagoa, said though FIDA stood up for the victims and arrests were made, the women lawyers were shocked that some of the suspects were released by the Police and victim’s family advised to settle out of court.

They called on security agencies to redouble their effort in investigation and prosecution of suspects.

