Finding solutions to INEC’s challenges

EMEKA NZE in this piece, reviews solutions for strengthening and improving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against the backdrop of internal challenges precipitated by some ‘errant’ staff



The rare courage being displayed by current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is such that is necessary for it to become an impartial umpire in an environment where political actors deploy all sorts of means to foul and compromise the system in their favour.

As arduous as this task may seem, the commission seems to be bracing it equanimity. Since Prof Mahmood Yakubu assumed office, as the commission’s chairman, he has never failed to expose the mischief of mainly staff of the organization and politicians by involving in electoral frauds.

This attitude is manifest in the deployment of violence to outdo one another and scare electoral officials from doing what is statutorily expected of them to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Not only do they foul the electoral process, the unpatriotic elements, during selection of candidates compromise the rules and more often, inappropriately nominate candidates to represent them in elections

The INEC chairman seems to be desperately in search of solutions to these myriad of problems to ensure that officials on duty are less prone to external influences such as intimidation, inducement and fear of the belligerent partisan individuals as well as monitor the parties to maintain internal party democracy.

At last week’s Stakeholders Validation of the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan, Yakubu descended heavily on political parties which he accused of inappropriately nominating ‘ex-convicts and candidates with cases of certificate forgery’ in their primaries.

As if to warn the commission can no longer tolerate the ugly trend, the INEC boss explained the consequence is not only the nullification of such elections but also the attendant pressure it has on the nation’s treasury due to repeat of the elections and more often, the delay and alteration on the electoral timetable.

“In some cases, some of the candidates nominated shouldn’t have been nominated if the political parties carried out due diligence. If political parties had carried out due diligence on their candidates, we will never have the kind of problems we have with numerous elections being nullified on account of improper conduct of party primaries.

“It has also been observed that some parties have nominated persons ex-convicts as candidates and INEC has no power to reject such candidates only for court to nullify such election after they have been conducted. Some have even nominated candidates with cases of certificate forgery only for the court to nullify the election.”

“Under the electoral law, if the national leadership of the party submits a candidate’s name to the commission, INEC cannot reject it once the person is duly nominated by his or her political party and the law hasn’t changed.

“But there are problems and consequences. Some of the consequences are that courts could get the elections nullified on account of inappropriate nomination of candidate by political parties. At present INEC has no choice than to go and conduct a rerun at a great cost to the country.

“Under these cases, INEC has been made to conduct fresh elections. The parties are here and we can only appeal to their leadership to ensure that only what transpires at the primaries is transferred to the commission, and they should carry out due diligence on their candidates before forwarding their names to the commission.

Another worrisome issue to the INEC chairman is improvement of electoral system, but as a relief, he disclosed that the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act on electronic voting will be put on test by Kaduna state which he said has expressed readiness to deploy the technology in its next local government election.

The INEC chairman also harped on the workings of commission and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) noting that Niger state have approached the commission for the use of the card reader device while Sokoto state had deployed the device in its last local government election in the state.

“So far, INEC has been cooperating with the SEICs in the conduct of local government elections. We cooperate with some states like Sokoto State which deployed card reader devices in conduct of their local government elections .

“We have also been approached by Niger state for the use of the card reader for their local government election. Kaduna state also came knocking. In fact in the case of Kaduna, they even want to experiment on electronic voting beyond the use of smart cared reader. So we are looking forward to know how this experiment works in Kaduna state.

Prof Yakubu stressed that ones the laws remain the same, there is nothing to be done in the improvement of funding for the SIECs which he said have depended on INECs voters register, permanent voters card configuration of voting units and wards, borrowing of INEC vehicles, amongst others.

The INEC chairman is also eager to see the establishment of a Special Electoral Offences Tribunal which every violator of electoral law will be subjected to, be it the INEC staff or any other person outside the commission.

“My position has consistently been that it is very, very difficult for one to prosecute oneself. INEC has been saddled with the responsibility for the prosecution of electoral offenders but look at the challenges. When you want to make arrests of electoral offenders, the commission has no police to make the arrest.

“Secondly, we have to investigate it so that you can have evidences that will make for successful persecution. We have no powers under the law to conduct investigation, so how do we successfully prosecute.

So, the INEC chairman was also excited at the Stakeholders validation of the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan and said the plan was designed to consolidate the recent progress made by the commission in conducting credible elections.

Yakubu said that the commission embarked on the review of the first strategic plan with the completion of that plan in 2016.

He listed the advantages of the strategic plan to building certainty and regularity in the electoral process, which will afford INEC and all stakeholders adequate time to conduct their activities, learn lessons and make adjustments.

“Secondly, this approach builds confidence between INEC and election stakeholders by creating a stable system of expectations.

“Through forward planning everybody knows what to expect, making it easy to track the attainment of goals and objectives.

“Finally, a strategic approach to election management strengthens INEC’s internal system through clear definition of tasks, cooperative work among the various units, effective monitoring and collective ownership, ‘’ he said.

Yakubu added that the draft documents which aimed at consolidating the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country was not presented to the stakeholders for endorsement but for their inputs.

Mr Shelva Kipshidze, the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) said that the review of the strategic plan would help INEC to be more focused in achieving the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Kipshidze, who described the workshop as timely, pledged IFES continue partnership with INEC in improving Nigeria’s electoral system.

Dr Otive Igbuzor, a consultant to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Strategic, Plan said that the commission implemented 76 per cent of its medium term framework between 2012 and 2016.

Igbuzor said that the development of the 2017-2021 strategic plan was guided by the review of the 2012-2016 strategic plan.

He said that the area of gains would also include re-orientation of the staff through change management and behaviuor change programmes to build capacity and promote co-operation and synergy.

Speaking on the structure and organisational implementation of the medium term plan said that

INEC would establish a prosecution unit staffed by trained prosecutors to facilitate quicker and more efficient prosecution of electoral offences.

The area of gains would also include re-orientation of the staff through change management and behaviuor change programmes to build capacity and promote co-operation and synergy