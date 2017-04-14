Fire at Muslim retreat in Senegal claims 20

Senegal says at least 20 people have been killed in a fi re while attending a Muslim spiritual retreat in the eastern part of the country. Government spokesperson Seydou Gueye said on Th ursday that several others were injured in the fi re on Wednesday in Medina Gounass village.

President Macky Sall off ered condolences to victims’ families. He said the interior ministry would visit the site on Th ursday. Senegalese national TV reported that strong winds and makeshift shelters allowed the fi re to spread, though the cause of the fi re was not immediately known. Th ousands of Muslim men from Senegal, Guinea and other West African countries meet annually in Medina Gounass for the spiritual retreat