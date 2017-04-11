Fireworks at Juve as Monaco aim for shock win

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 1st leg preview:\

By Gbenga Isaac Abuja Juventus and Barcelona will slug it out for bragging rights when they clash at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Both sides will be meeting for the fi rst time since the 2015 Champions League fi nal, which Barca won 3-1. Juve are a much better side this time around, losing just one of their last 17 matches in all competitions. At home, they are unbeaten in all competitions, with 21 wins and 2 draws in 23 matches.

Th ey are also on a 15-match winning run in Turin. Th ey have picked up 6 wins and 2 draws so far in the competition, keeping 6 clean sheets as well. Barca’s away form this season hasn’t looked encouraging.

Th ey come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Malaga, and have won 6 of their last 11 games away from home and losing 3. Th eir only defeats in the Champions League this season also came away from home, one of those being the humiliating 4-0 loss to PSG. Th ey were also sent packing at this stage last season after a 3-2 aggregate loss to Atletico.

Th ey will need to overcome their Champions League away form if they are to have a chance of progression. Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco will contest the second game at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund made it into the quarters by beating Benfi ca 4-0 in the second leg after losing the fi rst leg 1-0. A Pierre Emerick Aubameyang hat trick and a Christian Pulisic goal spurred them to a 4-1 aggregate win.

Monaco on the other hand have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Inspired by Leonardo Jardim, the French side are packed with exciting young talent and they are sure to give BVB a run for their money. It will be the fi rst time both sides are meeting in a European competition, with Dortmund having a shaky record against Ligue 1 teams. Th ey have won just 6 out of 16 games against French sides. It’s a similar story with Monaco as they have won 7 of 16 matches against Bundesliga teams.

Dortmund are formidable at the Iduna Park however, winning 17 of 21 home games in all competitions. Th at will give them a slight edge as Monaco’s away form is on the lower side, losing 3 of their 6 away matches, including the 5-3 loss to Manchester City.