Firm earmarks N2bn to power community

Share This





















Operators of marginal field in oil mining lease (OML 11), in Otakikpo, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), plans to deploy over N2 billion to generate six megawatts (MW) of electricity for its host communities.

The oil field, which is in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state has already commenced the installation of generators for the power project.

The firm, which is gradually moving towards the production of 10,000 barrel per day (bpd), wants to boost its corporate social relationship for the community.

The development, which has put the indigenes of Ikuru town and the adjoining communities of Ayama Ekede, Ugama Ekede, Asuk Ama and Asuk Oyet in jubilant mood, is expected to boost the economic empowerment of the fishing communities.

Besides, the operators of the field and its technical partner, Lekoil, said the move would enable them to utilise the gas produced on the marginal field for power generation and domestic gas production.

It would also encourage the communities to establish an industrial park, where companies can leverage on the uninterrupted electricity for industrial use and small scale industries.

The Director of Sustainable Development of GEIL, Mr Ayo Olojede, said in Abuja that the company is processing application with the regulator for the installation of gas processing facility to extract liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate from the wet associated gas (AG) from the Otakikpo Wells.

Further, the firm said it has introduced a unique community engagement strategy of embarking on community development projects under a Trust Fund of over N1 billion in all the communities even when no oil, has been lifted from the oil field, adding that the communities have become partners in progress for the project

The Otakikpo marginal field was designed as a pilot scheme to demonstrate the applicability of the Small Scale Gas Utilisation Programme (SSGUP) concept of the federal government to eliminate gas flaring and promote utilisation of gas derived from the field to energise the economic potentials of the oil producing communities.

Like this: Like Loading...