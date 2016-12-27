Firm pledges affordable housing for A’Ibom civil servants

Share This





















The management of Akwa Savings and Loans Limited has promised to partner with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in order to provide affordable houses for Akwa Ibom civil servants.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Ebong Bassey disclosed this when the management team of the bank, paid the wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel a courtesy call at the Government House, Uyo.

According to him, over 45,000 Akwa Ibom workers have been contributing to the mortgage scheme without benefiting.

While thanking the state governor for salvaging the bank from collapse, Bassey pointed out that the recovery process of the bank has led to the recovery of over N50 million from debtors, noting that machinery have been put in place by the team to recover more in the coming months.

Earlier, Mrs. Emmanuel said the bank, which was on the threshold of collapse because of lack of proper management, remained a leading financial mortgage institution in the state.

While promising to partner with the bank, she however challenged the management team to liaise with appropriate authorities at the federal level to attract investment to the state, saying it would benefit the citizenry.

Mrs. Emmanuel, who further urged the firm to work out modalities that would provide financial assistance to women.

