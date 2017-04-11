Firm promises automatic jobs for best graduating Unilorin students

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

An indigenous steel manufacturing company, KAM Industries Nigeria Limited, has pledged to offer automatic employment to 10 best graduating students of the University of Ilorin as part of the partnership agreements between the two institutions.

Chairman of KAM Industries, Alhaji Kamorudeen Ibitoye Yusuf, disclosed this yesterday when he received a delegation from the University of Ilorin, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, in his office.

The Unilorin team that paid a working visit to the company comprised of the Principal Officers, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, all the Heads of Departments in the Faculty of Engineering, and some other senior officials.

Receiving the visitors, Yusuf also disclosed that students on Industrial Works Experience Scheme (SIWES) would also have an opportunity for tutelage and mentorship in the company, noting that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed between the partners to provide a legal framework for their relationship.

Yusuf, who is also the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kwara/Kogi chapter, also disclosed that no nation “can develop without adequate attention to the study of science and technology-based courses.”

In his remarks, Ambali said he considered it important to have all the Heads of the Departments in the Faculty of Engineering visit the industry after an earlier visit of the Chairman to the University during the 2nd Symposium of the American Chemical Society (ACS), Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter, held at the University Auditorium.

Ambali, who described KAM Industries as “a pride of Nigeria and Africa,” said: “We are here today to come and see the practical aspect of what we have been teaching our students. There is no doubt that both the University and KAM Industries have things in common and these are developing the nation through industrialisation and improving on the nation, human capital base.”

According to him, the University is working towards producing practical engineers that would assist in fast-tracking and stimulating the desired growth and development in Nigeria.

He said: “We are here to learn how to be focused, more practical oriented, and how to overcome obstacles in periods of challenges. All these, among others, we know we shall get through your wide experiences.”