Firms to establish health technology varsity, sugar industry in Kaduna

By Moh Bello Habib

Zaria

Egyptian and Malaysian investor have indicated their interests in establishing University of Health Technology and Sugar Company respectively in Makarfi local government area of Kaduna state.

A member of the State House of Assembly representing the Local Government Area and Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Mallam Mohammdu Bello Sani Gimi has said in an exclusive interview with Blueprint in Zaria, yesterday.

He said that the investors requested for land on which the University would be established but the State’s Government approved use of massive land in Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi instead of allocating land but it would be in partnership between the investors and the State Government.

On Sugar Company the Lawmaker stated that Malaysians Investor would establish Sugar Company, saying that the investment was informed by Sugarcane farming the Local Government was known for long time.

Gimi pointed out that his people were the major sugarcane farmers in the country.

His words “If these investments come to being would provide job opportunity for our teaming youths in the local government area and the state in general and will boost economy of the of the state and the Country.”

