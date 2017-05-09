FIRS seals firms in Abuja, Lagos, Imo for tax evasion

By David Agba with agencies

In continuation of its enforcement initiative, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), yesterday, sealed premises of tax-owing companies in Lagos, Abuja and Orlu, Imo state. In Lagos, the FIRS team, led by Anita Erinne, sealed Autobahn Techniques Limited at 348 Ikorodu Road over an aggregate tax debt of N76.7million.

Also sealed were Winelight Analytical Systems Limited, located at 3Adebayo Mokuolu Street, Anthony Village, and Shon Nigeria Limited, Block 24 Oduduwa Shopping Complex, Ikorodu Road. Th e companies owe N11.4 million and N12. 3 million respectively. In Abuja, the FIRS team led by Umar Bukar Gana, sealed the offi ces of A-Class Events Management Service Limited at the Wuse 2 area of the city.

Th e company owes N4.5 million in Value Added Tax, accumulated between 2013 and 2016. Th e team also sealed off Niko Engineering Limited, located at Garki Mall, over Company Income Tax, Education Tax and Withholding Tax Liabilities of N11.9million. At City Park Limited, which owes N2.1 million in Value Added Tax, company offi cials presented a document indicating that the company had paid N150,000 out of its debt.

Th e FIRS team leader took a photocopy of the document for investigation, with a promise to return on Tuesday. In Imo State, the FIRS shut Akah City Hotels, Umuaka; De Plaza Oriental Continental Hotel and Orlu Hotels Limited, both in Orlu. On Friday last week, the service sealed EM Petroleum Limited, Abagana, Anambra State, over a tax debt of N1.9 million. Th e service also sealed Hyton Hotel Limited, which owes N754, 128.38.