First Bank assures of secure, convenient money transfer services

First Bank of Nigeria has re-affi rmed its commitment to the best fi nancial solutions to promote convenience and support lifestyles of customers through eff ective and effi cient money transfer services. Th e bank re-affi rmed the commitment in a statement saying that it had demonstrated the commitment over the years.

It said that it had demonstrated an understanding of its customers’ modern lives, wants and needs as part of its drive to become the trusted partner providing bespoke and accessible banking off erings to its customers. First Bank said that its money transfer services were available nationwide to provide customers an alternative transaction channel that was safe, convenient and fl exible all year round.

It said that its services were also available at weekends as well as on public holidays at some dedicated branches. “With Western Union, customers can conveniently receive money from abroad and send money from Nigeria to over 200 countries and territories worldwide and recipients can receive funds straight to their accounts”.

It said that with the outbound Western Union service, customers could now send funds directly to bank accounts outside Nigeria with the new Account Payment Network (APN) recently added to the Western Union Service. Th e bank said that another money transfer service being provided by bank for its customers was the MoneyGram, adding that users could now receive money from loved ones abroad or send to them from Nigeria.

“FirstBank is the leading agent bank for MoneyGram in Nigeria and has been recognised for its increased transaction volume among other agent locations.

“Th e bank also off ers the RIA money transfer service with which customers can receive money from loved ones abroad directly into their accounts in Naira. “RIA money transfer service also off ers the option of cash pick up at over 750 FirstBank branches nationwide. “With TransFast, users can initiate money transfer online which can be received directly into FirstBank accounts here in Nigeria,” the bank said.

Th e bank said it had extended money transfer services to the SubSaharan Africa regions covering Ghana, Senegal, Gambia, DRC, Sierra Leone and Guinea to further provide convenience to her innumerable customers.

Th e statement also quoted the bank’s spokesperson, Folake AniMumuney, as saying that customers could now share love with family and friends using FirstBank’s international money transfer services nationwide