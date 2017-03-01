Food Hub Abuja: Serving foods for outdoor eating experiences

By Ibrahim Ramalan

There’s something about fresh air, or a nice breeze that just makes you want to eat

Eating out can be a fun especially with your family and friends. Many a time people do not have the time to cook or do not know how to prepare certain foods, and eating out could be a readily available way to experience something diff erent. Also, outdoor eating is a natural mood and relationship booster.

For instance, if you’ve been spending too much time in a windowless offi ce, you’ll be truly amazed at what a diff erence just spending your lunch hour outside can make – there’s something about fresh air, or a nice breeze that just makes you want to get some exercise. When it comes to the foods being served, as a diverse people, the only way we can embrace our cultural traditions for the foods we love is by being creative with our favorite recipes, because many popular foods and beverages in the world blend the cuisines of many cultures.

Th e simplest way to do that is by substituting foods and ingredients that are less healthy with fl avorful and appealing choices that still help remind us of our treasured food ways. To do just that for the general public and in the interest of variety which is a spice of life, recently, outdoor eating hub was hatched in Abuja. According to the Event Manager of the programme, Obinna Mogbo, the hub would be happening every last Friday of the month at serene, alternating environments within Abuja. He said the hub is aimed at creating an avenue where people of like minds could come together and interact and savor diff erent dishes from across the world.

Indeed, last Friday was eventful with Singapore Noodles, Picnic and Movie Night at the Marry Makers Event Centre, Abuja. Speaking to journalists during the night-out, the CEO of the Food Hub Abuja, Miss Mary Roger Milne said the hub is actually a place where one can come and eat diff erent types of food and witness diff erent experiences. “We have invited various food innovators – people who like experimenting with diff erent delicacies to produce something excellent. Th e public should come and try it out, because it is a wonderful experience,” she submitted.

Talking about her inspiration for convening the hub, Miss Milne said love for food was actually one of the main drivers of her inspiration. “I am a go-getter who loves experiencing diff erent things, and food is one of it,” she added.

To one of the participants, who pleaded anonymity, “Singapore noodles is a scrumptiously wonderful classic that makes you feel fulfi lled and happy. For me, it can become a vegetarian option very simply. So, I enjoy myself and am happy for that