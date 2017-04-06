Foods people above 40 should eat more

Th e need for proper nutrition will help individuals within this age bracket look and feel their best. Th e consumption of a healthy diet defi nitely increases ones life expectancy by reducing the risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity among other diseases.

Th e importance of proper weight control is also critical for 40 years old and above since most diseases are associated with weight gain. It is also of note to consume these foods that will be highlighted below moderately and at recommended daily intake.

1. Fortifi ed skimmed milk: On the day of your 40th birthday, you are probably feeling as young as ever but the truth is things within your system are beginning to take a new shape and you must respond appropriately. Most people as young adults indulge in whole milk which are loaded with fats and these people continue unknowingly over the age of 40. It is impossible to exclude fat from any healthy diet combination but you must begin to reduce them from hidden sources. Consume skimmed milk (Milk that fat had been removed from) as a way of reducing your daily fat intake. I indicated “fortifi ed” because during removal of fats, some essential nutrients must have been lost; so there is need for those nutrients to included via fortifi cation.

2. Fish Well, this is not to say that you cannot consume meats again, but fi sh should be your primary source of protein. Th e need to obtain omega 3 fatty acid for proper cell functioning at this age cannot be over emphasized. Scaly seas fi sh and crabs are found to be quite healthy. People who have crossed this age line should also reduce deep fat fried foods, because the strength of their bodies to process or digest foods have reduced. It is best to enjoy your fi sh without frying. Fresh fi sh pepper soup is acceptable.

3. Calcium rich foods: Osteoporosis is a serious condition that begins to set in majorly at age 40. Th is is usually due to the low bone density. A healthy bone can help against bone related conditons. Foods rich in calcium include spinach, soybeans, dairy products like milk and yoghurt (be cautious about the dairy products). Getting enough vitamin D is very critical as the body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium for proper body function. Not getting enough of these leads to fragile bones which is usually worsen by weight gain causing arthritis. Supplementation is also available but do not result to self help. Ensure you speak with a certifi ed professional.

4. Fruits and green vegetables: We can not overemphasized the need to include this category of foods into anyone’s diet. For those in their 40s, it is essential to say that not all fruits and vegetables will be appropriate to be included into their diet. At 40 years, a lot of people are unknowingly diabetic. Advising such an individual to consume pineapple which has a high glycemic index may be counterproductive. People in this age should consume green vegetables, cucumber, garden eggs, carrots and other fruits and veggies with known low glycemic index. It is advisable to speak with your doctor to know your health status and dietician to plan a menu for you.

5. Garlic and ginger: Th e combination of these natural food additives is critical for an improved immune system more than any other food for any age group. Th ey are both loaded with antibacterial compounds. -foodsng.com