Sleeplessness is a condition that is fast becoming common in the lives of many and a whole lot of the people struggling with this are completely unaware that foods can actually be helpful in triggering drowsiness or sleepiness.

Th e unhealthy thing about this condition which is technically called insomnia is that it aff ects the entire body function and activities. Tiredness, sluggishness and moodiness could become your daily expressions.

It has even been reported based on various researches that certain minerals are critical in the remedy of insomnia. Usually so many factors are involved but foods can be a good remedy especially if you consume the foods as dinner. Let’s check some of the foods that can help induce sleep.

1. Herbal tea: Herbal Tea is one of the foods that has been helpful in making people get some sleep for many decades. In fact there are many tea varieties that make people to be more sleepy.

Th ese teas are known to put the body in a relaxed state. A popular herbal tea known to be eff ective is chamomile tea.

A cup of the tea before bed will help you relax and fall asleep faster. Lemon grass tea is also known for helping you fall asleep. Caff einated teas should be avoided as you all know they work in the opposite direction.

2. Yoghurt: Dairy products are loaded with calcium and yogurt can be helpful in removing stress out of your body and this helps you fall asleep more easily. Calcium helps the brain make use of a certain amino acid called tryptophan to manufacture a sleepinducing substance called melatonin.

Th is explains why dairy products, which contain both tryptophan and calcium, are one of the top sleepinducing foods. It is not advisable to Foods that help you get good sleep consume whole milk products because they are not better tolerated at bed time compared to healthy bacteria loaded yoghurt. When taking Yoghurts, go for the quality brands that produce real yoghurt.

3. Banans: Banana is a super night snack particularly for those hoping to gain few pounds of fl esh. Asides this, research has shown that a certain mineral such as magnesium are eff ective as a natural remedy for insomnia. Lack of this mineral may cause you to wake up after a few hours and not return to sleep. Other magnesium rich foods include spinach, nuts, seeds, fi sh and whole grains. Fortunately, it is one of the foods you can healthily snack on at night.

4. Fish We have said so much about fi sh before. I as a person prefer fi sh to meat. Th ey contains more nutrients and the fats in many of them are the healthy type and more benefi cial. Th ere is no way we want to look at it, eating fi sh is better than eating meat. Most fi sh—and especially salmon and tuna—have a signifi cant amount of vitamin B6. Vitamin B6 is needed to make melatonin – a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness.

5. Almonds and nuts rich in magnesium Almonds contain tryptophan and magnesium. These two component help to naturally reduce muscle and nerve function while also steadying your heart rhythm. You would note that many of the foods we have mentioned above too either have magnesium or tryptophan. Other nuts and seeds that are rich in magnesium include, almonds, sunfl ower seeds, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts, fl axseed, and pecans. You may want to add these nuts to your diet. Th ey are even easy to snack on at night before you go to bed. Th ey will relax you and help induce a good night sleep.

6. Eat cherries Cherries, along with nuts and oats, are a natural source of melatonin and, when eaten regularly, can help regulate your sleep cycle. Th is is why some people would ask that you add coff ee to their oat when they take it as breakfast – they don’t want to be sleeping about.

7. Honey It has been found that honey contains glucose, which tells your brain to shut off orexin. Orexin is the chemical that is known to trigger alertness. So, when glucose tells your brain to stop the supply of orexin, you become less alert (somewhat dull) and feel sleepy.

When you are taking honey for this purpose, you should not overdo it. One tablespoon for a good night’s sleep is more than enough. Make sure you get the real honey though. Please note, you should avoid eating heavily at night particularly close to bed time as it will aff ect your sleepiness. –foodsng.com