Found loots demoralising, humiliating, confusing – Kukah

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has decried the recent spate of discovery of huge sums of money by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without owners, describing it as “demoralising and very humiliating for any Nigerian.”

Recently, N15bn was found by the anti-graft agency at an apartment in Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following other discoveries of billions of naira at the Balogun Market also in Lagos, and another discovery of N49mn at the Kaduna Airport.

Kukah, who tasked the EFCC to do their work with better decorum or wait till they had all facts and figures before going to press, urged federal government to speed up efforts at national integrity to give all Nigerians sense of belonging.

Addressing Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) sensitisation seminar on Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism for Religious Leaders and Institutions yesterday in Kaduna, Kukah said: “I feel more demoralized and very humiliated as a Nigerian but the confusion is that we are dealing with monies that are of the size of budget of some African states.

“I think it’s unthinkable that we are having such money running into billions of naira and we don’t know who owned such monies.

If I were a foreigner my respect for Nigeria will dwindle seriously. Even me as a Nigerian, I feel quite violated and I don’t really know if all this theatre is the best way to go I think that the agencies concerned should have been less dramatic, but effective way of telling us the work they are doing, rather than this endless washing of linens whose owners we don’t know. It’s not helping the fight.

“Terrorism is not a big enterprise and I think that is where it is a bit troubling, anything that continues to diminish human lives is an assault by our common humanity.

That was why we must all stand up together for lives irrespective of whose life it is, but in Nigeria this is not best of time because we are losing human lives unaccounted for.

“Nigeria has never felt collectively more assaulted physiologically as they feel now. I think the government needs to speed up the process of national integration because it is worrying that the faith of many people in our country is severely tested, but whatever it is we must stand together and I think the government have a different narrative.”

Making a keynote address on the topic: “The Model Religious Leader,” Bishop Kukah said there is no model religious leaders as nobody was perfect, adding that there were different characteristics that “make a good religious leader such as following the tenets of their religion, must make people trust him, must transcend the limits of religion and ethnicity, must stand in truth and be neutral.”

Deputy-Director-General of GIABA, Mr. Brian Sapati, said leadership “is not about leading but by living exemplary lives.

He said the seminar aimed at reducing the menace of money laundering and counter financing of terrorism by using the religious leaders to reach the people.

“It is a great honour to be able to engage and utilise the tremendous influence of religious leaders in addressing some of the ills ravaging our society. The increase in the illicit income generating crimes (predicate offences of money laundering) such as corruption, kidnapping, human trafficking amongst others in our part of the world is worrisome.

“This is in addition to the high level of violent extremism and the obvious challenges associated with these vices. It is a call to all of us to play our roles in ensuring a peaceful, secure and economically viable nation and region at large through the instrumentality of religion,” he said.

Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Abubakar, said the seminar will correct corruption in the name of money laundering.

“It is very important to carry out this programme with religious leaders as our podiums and pulpits can help to disseminate this information to fight corruption in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.