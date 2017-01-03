Foundation charges NGOs, to help IDPs, needy

Share This





















By: Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

National president of Ibrahim Sambo Magnet Foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Sambo, has called on wealthy Nigerians and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS), less privileged and people with complicated health conditions in the society so as to justify what God has endowed on them.

The president of the foundation threw the challenge when he was bestowed with prestigious merit award by Tauraruwa Media Entertainment , the owners of Tauraruwa Television, based in Kano.

This was in recognition for his contribution towards education and health development as well as humanitarian gesture extended to people with critical health condition in Kano, Kaduna Jigawa, Katsina, and the Nation in general.

‘’Let me use this opportunity to advise well to do people private and non-governmental organisations to extend the olive branch to the poor people especially patients with critical complications and IDPs’’, Magnet pointed out.

He commended the media for their effort in blowing the cases of Musa Murtala a two years old boy who was tutored by his step mother and Hawa Yusf fial year graduating Law student who has Muscles disorder , which gingers him to come to the aide of them.

He said that he and his Dutch Business tycoon Mr. Jack contributed the same of N1 million each to buy a house for the little Musa , sponsored his mother to continue with her study.

He added that he took responsibility of a barrister to be Hauwa Yusuf, when he paid the expenses of diagnosing her ailment, where it was discovered at Stem Hospital in Kano.

