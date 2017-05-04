Foundation tasks NLC on peaceful conflicts resolution

By John Oba

Abuja

African Youths International Development Foundation (AFYIDEF) has urged the Nigerian workers to imbibe the culture of peaceful resolution of conflicts as it “engages the government on its rights.”

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the May Day rally at the Eagle Square recently, the Country Director, Miss Opeyemi Fish, said it was better and more responsible to lobby and dialogue than to engage in any form of violence protest as demonstrated during the rally.

She said the organisation seemed to have envisaged what would happen and went on a non-violence campaign to the rally.

“AFYIDEF, a non-governmental organisation, took its peace campaign to Nigerian workers as they celebrated this year’s Workers’ Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“Our organisation embarked on a campaign tagged: Peer To Peer: Facebook Global Digital Challenge Spring 2017, with the aim of stopping violence extremism among Nigerians, most especially youths.

“AFYIDEF have taken its campaign to different parts of the world on different platforms and we have been witnessing tremendous positive outcome. We have been receiving several testimonies from the participants,” she said.

According to her, peace is the only thing that can move Nigeria forward.

She urged the labour leaders to prevail on their followers to maintain peaceful posture in their dealings with the government, saying “violence will not achieve anything positive.”

She called on the government to give listening ears to the workers, saying “Nigerian workers deserve to get what is rightly theirs.”