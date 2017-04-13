Foundation trains 170 inmates in Edo

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

As part of efforts to inspire change, the Christ Embassy Church has trained 170 inmates awaiting trial at Oko Medium Prison.

The inmates were trained through the church’s foundation school programme.

Deputy Comptroller in charge of Oko Prison, Mr. Goodwin Evboeruan, who disclosed this, said the exercise was aimed at teaching the inmates about Christ and letting them know that God deposited a special skill in them.

Besides, Evboeruan said the training would make them discover the special gift from God which, according to him, will better their well being instead of going back to commit crime.

Continuing, Evboeruan who was represented by Deputy comptroller Amayo Osadiaye said ” We give room to churches or individual who are interested in rehabilitating the inmates through skill acquisition training and counseling

On his part, Christ Embassy Gospel Comedian, Mr. Emmanuel Iyamah, said the inmates were taught foundation for life “that would equipped them to become better citizens when they come out of prison.”

“The graduands today are already thinking positive, we brought lecturers to teach them entrepreneurs skills.”