France election: Juppe refuses to stand instead of crisis-hit Fillon

Alain Juppe, the leading candidate to replace under-fi re French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon, says he will not run, despite pressure to do so. Mr Fillon has denied allegations that members of his family were paid taxpayers’ money for fi ctitious jobs. He has lost support within the centre-right party and in opinion polls ahead of the fi rst round of voting in April. Mr Juppe, seen as his most likely replacement, attacked his rival’s “obstinacy” but said he would not run. Opinion polls had shown that Mr Juppe would have progressed into the second round of the election.

Mr Fillon is not projected to make it past the fi rst round. Th ey have been rumbling on for more than a month now – and the longer they have gone on, the more Mr Fillon has dug in (seemingly at the expense of his own chances of the presidency). He has fought allegations that his Welsh-born wife, Penelope, was paid for a number of years for work that she did not do as his parliamentary assistant. However Mrs Fillon, who insists she did work for her husband, told French magazine Journal du Dimanche on Saturday that “everything was legal and declared”. Also under scrutiny are claims that two of the children, Marie and Charles, were paid by their father’s offi ce for legal work even though they had not yet qualifi ed as lawyers. At a mass rally in Paris on Sunday, Mr Fillon told tens of thousands of supporters, once again, that he would fi ght on. But key members of his campaign team have abandoned him and several leading Republicans have wavered in their support. Yes and no. Polls had shown the Bordeaux mayor would (unlike Mr Fillon) make it through to the second round on 7 May, alongside far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But since losing the primary, he has repeatedly said he does not want to run as a Plan B. His announcement on Monday was consistent in that respect – he said it was “too late” for him to step in and unite the people.

Mr Juppe, like Mr Fillon a former prime minister, did not hold back against any of the leading candidates on Monday. But he reserved his angriest comments for Mr Fillon, whose talk of a plot, and criticism of judges and the media, “has led him into a deadend”. “What a waste,” he said. Th e pressure on Mr Fillon is likely to grow next week, when he is due to appear before a judge to be placed under formal investigation for embezzlement.