French soldier to be tried over Burkina Faso child sex abuse

Th e trial of a French soldier charged with molesting two young girls while serving in Burkina Faso in 2015 is due to start on Tuesday. Th e 40-year-old serviceman, only named as Sebastien L, is set to appear before a criminal court in Paris. Prosecutors say he fi lmed himself touching the girls in a hotel pool in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.

Th e soldier initially denied the allegations but later admitted inappropriate contact, prosecutors say. Sebastien L was a member of the Barkhane force set up in 2014 in an eff ort to stop Islamist militant groups in the Sahel region. Th e incident was brought to the attention of French consular offi cials when the children’s French mother found the footage on a camera that the soldier had left behind, prosecutors say. He was then fl own out of the country to stand trial in France.

Th e father of the girls, Ben Ouedraogo, who holds both French and Burkinabe citizenship, wanted the soldier to go on trial in Burkina Faso. “Th is means that as long as you’re a French soldier abroad, you can [do] anything you want. Why are we not trying him here?,” he told AFP at the time. If Sebastien L is convicted he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

About 3,000 French soldiers are deployed as part of the Barkhane operation, along with troops from Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad. Two months before the allegations against Sebastien L. were brought to light, a group of French troops in the Central African Republic were accused of raping six girls aged between nine and 13.