FRSC impounds 60 vehicles in Anambra

By Okey Chris Awka

As part of the command’s eff ort to sanitise roads in Anambra state, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said it offi cial impounded 60 vehicles during a two-day special patrol, last week. FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Ajayi, who disclosed this yesterday in Awka, said the measure became imperative due to the recklessness of tipper drivers which had caused numerous accidents with attendant loss of life and property.

According to him, “We had a two-day special intervention patrol on tipper lorry operators in Anambra, it may interest you to know that lots of lives and property have been lost due to accidents caused by this category of road users. “Prior to this measure, massive awareness campaigns had been done for them, warning them to reconcile their activities with the law as enshrined in the National Road Traffi c Regulation, Nigeria Highway Code and Road Traffi c Regulation. “Sixty vehicles were impounded for 74 off ences during the two-day patrol and 34 of these vehicles were tipper lorries.

Th e off ences largely, included overloading, non-coverage of content with tarpaulin, drunk driving, bad tyres, route violation and noninstallation of speed limiting device.” Th e sector commander warned that violation of the laws by road users would be met with equal resistance and punishment. He urged motorists to cooperate with FRSC offi cials in the state in the eff ort to make the roads safe.