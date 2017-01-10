Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG strikes tomorrow

Share This





















By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

The nation is likely to experience a return to the dark days of long queues at filling stations, as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), yesterday reiterated its planned warning strike scheduled to commence tomorrow, January 11.

This was confirmed in Lagos by the South-West Zonal Chairman of the union, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, who declared the insistence of the union to effect the strike action, adding that it had already mobilised its members nationwide.

The chairman advised Nigerians to purchase enough fuel and food and stuff them at home for use during the three-day warning strike, stressing that the consequence may be hard to bear.

NUPENG hinged the planned strike on the indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits and refusal by oil firms to allow their workers join the union.

NUPENG specifically accused International Oil Companies (IOCs), including Exxon/Mobil and Chevron Nigeria Limited, of unfair labour practices.

The union also accused some firms of failure to comply with laid down rules in their alleged unprocedural sack of workers without due benefits and incentive, breach of Nigerian extant labour laws in their divestment exercises.

The union named Chevron major culprit, claiming that it had allegedly sacked over 300 NUPENG members without benefits late last year, saying efforts by the union to ensure their recall proved abortive.

“The warning strike notice had been given since the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that was held in Port Harcourt in December, and we picked the second week of January which commences from January 8.

“As I am speaking to you now, all zones including Lagos have mobilised to ensure the success of the strike as directed by NEC body of NUPENG.”

Korodo further claimed that the union was piqued because the directive given by the Ministry of Labour and Employment that all parties return to status quo was ignored by Chevron, even after the union called off its action against the company in obedience to the ministry’s directive.

Similarly, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said, Mobil in December 14, 2016, sacked over 100 workers without following laid down procedure.

The union accused the management of Mobil of flagrant violation of Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010, by deploying expatriates to take over jobs for which there is local capacity.

Korodo explained that NUPENG informed the federal government of the impending strike on December 16, but the government has yet to address the matter.

“It has been the practice of the Nigerian government to wait until the ultimatum day before they start to run from one place to the other to find solutions to it. If this warning strike is not

properly handled…nobody should blame the union,” he warned.

Also speaking, NUPENG President, Igwe Achese, warned that the three-day warning strike

could lead to a full-blown, nationwide strike if the government fails to meet the union’s demands.

“The strike would be taken over unresolved labour issues with multinationals operating in the oil and gas industry,” he had said last December.

Blueprint recalls that fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations were a common sight during the dying days of the Goodluck Jonathan administration, but were eased out following the federal government’s decision to do away with fuel subsidy in 2015.

Meanwhile, members of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) will hold an emergency NEC in Abuja today, ahead of the strike action.

