Fulani leader condemns ‘continuous killing, kidnapping of herders’

By Baba Yusuf

National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has condemned the alleged continuous killing and kidnapping of herdsmen across the country.

Speaking recently at the Maliya Cattle Market & Farms, Tudu-wada, situated on Keffi expressway, Bodejo also described the action of some Nigerians “who are bent on killing the Fulani” as “unfortunate.”

“We, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, have condemned all the killings and kidnappings of our kinsmen in various states. We are law-abiding citizens and would continue to contribute our quota to national unity and development,” he said.

Bodejo called on security agencies to put “a strong team of investigation in place to fish out those that are involved in these killings and prosecute them.”

He, however, appealed to the nomads to always be their brothers’ keepers and to cooperate with constituted authorities in order to minimise cattle breeders and farmers’ unrest.