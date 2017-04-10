FUPRE unions begin strike over salary cut

By Patrick Ahanor Benin City

Th e Joint Action Congress (JAC) of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Eff urun, Delta state, at the weekend began a three- day warning strike over “unprecedented” salary slash. JAC is an umbrella body of various staff unions in the university which include ASUU, SANU, NASU and NAAT.

Th e workers in a circular dated April 6, 2017 and addressed to the university’s chairman of Council, expressed dismay over the development since 2016, pointing out that whereas there was no cut in the allowances of Council’s members.

In the circular signed by Comrade Agbalagba Ezekiel, the University’s ASUU chairman and four other union leaders, the workers also passed a no confi dence vote on the Governing Council. Th ey alleged that the Council had been unable to attract the needed funds for the institution’s infrastructure development since its four-year tenure.

Besides, in the circular made available to our correspondent, the unions also protested the abandonment of two student hostels with unjustifi ed millions of naira spent. Eff orts made to reach the university’s spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful at press time yesterday.