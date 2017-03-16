G to close housing defi cit in 3 years – Minister

Th e federal government is working assiduously to close the housing defi cit gap put at about 17 million within the next three years. Th e Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, who expressed this optimism at the commissioning ceremony of the 295 housing units at Karu in Nasarawa state, said eff orts were being made to that eff ect.

Th e minister said with the recent removal of 10 percent equity on property less than N5 million and the introduction many loan facilities for low income earners to fi nance their own homes, the government is convinced that the defi cit would be drastically reduced. “Th e Ministry of Power, Works and Housing will continue to strive to ensure that the challenges of housing defi cit in Nigeria which has been put at between 16 and 17 million units will be surmounted.

“With this, it has successfully completed housing units in some states to include Enugu, Imo, Taraba and Niger states. And now it has successfully completed and commissioned 295 housing units for workers located at Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.” He recalled that so far some states have keyed into the federal government housing programmes and have already built some units of houses and added that such collaboration is needed to address the defi cit. Further, he said that the national housing models, which he described as modest and aff ordable, have been designed and approved for each geo-political zone. Also, the minister said that the present administration has began to actualize its plan of building mass houses for workers over the next three years, in order to bridge the gap of the 16 million defi cit.

Speaking at the occasion, the Nasarawa State Deputy governor, the project is a pace setter for them stressing that Nasarawa state government would endeavour to imitate the step to and ensure that the housing needs of its people are met. “We have already secured and donated lands in three senatorial districts of the state, hopefully the Federal Mortgage Bank will be leading a high powered team to Lafi a, so that we can commence discussions regarding the project” “We are ready to take off this year and we are good to go. We have seen a very good trend here, this is a pace setter project worth commending, emulating and we are on the same page with them.” Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Abdullah Adeka commended the government for citing the project in Nasarawa state and pleaded that workers the state be allowed to enjoy fi fty percent benefi t when it is completed. “I want to commend the developers and FMB for citing most of their projects in the Nasarawa axis”