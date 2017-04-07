Gaidam approves N417bn for scholarships

By Sadiq Abubakar

Damaturu

Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the sum of N417, 014, 410 for the payment of scholarships to 21,109 students in 50 institutions of learning across the country.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Bego, the Director, Press Affairs to the governor, said that payments to benefitting students across the 50 institutions of learning will begin within the month through to July 2017.

“Payment will start with 3, 135 students in ABU Zaria, Bayero University Kano, KUST Wudil, Aminu Kano CLIS Kano, FCE Kano, School of Hygiene Kano, North West University Kano, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state Polytechnic, Jigawa State University

“others are College of Agriculture Hadejia, College of Health Jahun, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State University, School of Health Makarfi, University of Abuja, Katsina State University,

The University of Sokoto, School of Health Tsafe, University of Jos, ATBU Bauchi, ATAPOLY Bauchi, Bauchi State University Gadau, MAUTECH Yola, Adamawa State University Mubi, Federal Polytechnic Mubi, and for students in MOLCA.

The sum of N104, 783, 120 will be paid to these students.

The statement said in May 2017, 5,423 students will be covered with the sum of N105, 611, 650.00. They will be drawn from CABS Potiskum and the Yobe State University (YSU).

In June 2017, the sum of N102, 934, 340.00 will be paid to 5,083 students in Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, College of Agriculture Gujba, School of Nursing Damaturu, COEGA, AACOLIS Nguru, UNIMAID, Health Tech Nguru, SKICOE Maiduguri, and Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri.

The statement added that in July 2017, 7,468 students will be covered. They will be paid the sum of N103, 685, 300.00 and will be drawn from FCE Tech Potiskum, AD Rufai CLIS Misau, Bauchi State University Gadau, ATAPOLY Bauchi, College of Education Azare, CABS Azare, FEC Gombe, Federal College of Horticulture Dadinkowa, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State University Gombe, and School of Health Ningi.

Similarly, it will be recalled that back in December 2016, the governor had approved N104, 326, 454.00 to 3,776 students enrolled in institutions of higher learning in Maiduguri zone for the 2016 session with the Yobe state government paying a total of N571.75 million in scholarship payments to students in 2016.

The latest payment of N417, 014, 410.00 to Yobe students across the country amply reiterates the commitment of the Gaidam administration to strengthening the education sector by offering the support that students require.