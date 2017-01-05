Gambian Army backs Jammeh, FG insists on Barrow

Share This





















Nigeria optimistic on handover



By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

Abuja, with agencies

The Gambian Army Chief, Ousman Badjie, has affirmed the loyalty of the Army to the country’s embattled President Yahya Jammeh, as uncertainty thickens over the country’s political transition.

Jammeh initially accepted his defeat in the December 1 election, but reversed his position a week later, vowing to hang on to power despite a wave of regional and international condemnation.

“May I please seize this opportunity to renew to your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces,” Badjie, a general, wrote in a letter to Jammeh, published today in a pro-government newspaper.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it was ready to send troops to the coastal country to enforce the election result, should Jammeh defaults from transmitting power to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Marcel de Souza, ECOWAS Commission President, said last week that the body had put standby forces, most of whom would be Senegalese, on the alert.

In his speech on New Year Day, Jammeh decried the resolution of ECOWAS on the current situation to implement the results of the December poll by whatever means possible.

“It is in effect a declaration of war and an insult to our constitution. Let me make it very clear that we are ready to defend this country against any aggression,” he said.

In an illustration of the growing pressure on Gambian officials as the January 19 deadline draws nearer, Alieu Momarr Njai, the head of the elections commission, fled Gambia on Friday due to fears for his security, family members said.

Last month, The Gambian security forces seized control of the commission’s headquarters, which holds the original poll records and told staff, including Mr. Njai, to leave.

Over the weekend, Gambian security agents closed three private radio stations, making it harder for the incoming government to communicate with its supporters.

“It is a sign of weakness for any side of the political spectrum to resort to media closures rather than engagement to put one’s position across,” Barrow’s office said yesterday, in a statement that also called for the release of detainees.

Leaders of ECOWAS member nations have dismissed Jammeh’s move to challenge his election defeat before Gambia’s Supreme Court on January 10, insisting they will attend Barrow’s swearing-in this month.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, says his country will do everything possible to help The Gambia have a peaceful resolution of its political crisis.

Onyeama stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The minister expressed optimism that The Gambian president would listen to the voice of his people to resolve the political impasse.

Onyeama expressed belief that in spite of The Gambian leader’s stance, Jammeh would honour the call of the ECOWAS leaders to bow out of office at the end of his mandate on January 19.

“We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the sub region ECOWAS.

“And that he will also listen to the voice of his people but above all, he will follow the democratic path. So, we will do everything possible to bring that about.

“Essentially, we want a peaceful resolution to the issue, you know we have experienced conflict in our country and we know how far back in development conflict can take a country to.

“So we will do everything possible to help Gambia have a peaceful resolution to this political crisis,” the minister said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is heading a mediation committee on the Gambia’s political impasse, had led other West African leaders to meet with Jammeh and Barrow on the issue.

Other leaders in the ECOWAS delegation were Presidents Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, and John Mahama of Ghana.

The leaders appealed to Jammeh to leave office and also reportedly sought an ‘honourable exit’ for him.

The exit would ensure that he is not tried for various human rights crimes he is alleged to have committed while in office.

However, in spite of the visit, Jammeh remained defiant.

