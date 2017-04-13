Garaku NURTW begs for Motor Park

By Godwin Tyonongu

National union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Garaku branch, in the neighbouring Nasarawa state, has appealed to Governor Umar Tanko Al-Makura, to, as a matter of urgency, assist them with a permanent place for their secretariat and a motor park.

The branch chairman, Umar Abdullahi Bobori, while speaking to our reporter on how he expected his members to conduct themselves on the road during this festive Easter period, said for over two decades, the union had been operating in a make-shift temporary motor park “which does not even belong to them but a different owner.”

He said: “It is now we want to plea with our listening governor to please, come to our aid so that we can also have a befitting secretariat and a permanent motor park like other branches the state government is relating well with the union by giving the officials 100 per cent attention and support.”

Bobori disclosed that their conduct in the union was quite friendly as it was only on market days that hey disallow drivers from picking passengers along the way, adding that on other working days, they were usually allowed to pick; hence they did not have a garage in the area.

According to him, the state chairman of the union had given a directive for a cooperative society which has already enabled some branches in the zone to purchase vehicles.

The chairman commended the efforts of their members in the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi, for donating the sum of N300, 000 for the inauguration of the branch exco and also Sharon cars to some of their members recently.

He vowed that their cordial relationship with the security agencies would not be deterred in any way as far as his administration was concerned.