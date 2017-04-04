Garaku police go tough on kidnappers, robbers

By Godwin Tyonongu

Apparently due to the volatile terrain of Garaku town in the neighboring Nasarawa state, the state police command has continued to make incessant changes in the leadership of the town police division.

Blueprint checks at the police division in Garaku town revealed that in less than three months after the paper run a story about the appointment of a new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to man the division in person of DSP Solomon Yough, anew DPO was to assume duties only last week to succeed him in person of SP AbdilBaqil Inuwa Zandam.

Efforts by our reporter to compel him speak, proved abortive as he was just assuming duties on that day and again was unready to speak to the press but rather refer the reporter to the state police public Relations officer (PPRO), who he said was the only one in position to speak.

However, our reporter who had earlier sighted him monitoring vehicular movement on the highway leading to Akwanga and Lafia and who traced him to his office, watched him dishing out information to his subject on the need for them to remain vigilante especially during the weekends when the Abuja residents are fond of traveling along the route to their villages and other destinations, in order to forestall any break down of law and order.

Our reporter, who stood by also overheard the new DPO, warning them to beware of suspicious movements in the area to checkmate cases of kidnapping and armed robbery that have been so rampant in the terrain over time. It appears the policy would be sustained for some time during weekends and when people are returning from their trips on Sundays.

When our reporter arrived at the divisional police headquarters, a meeting between the DPO and the Vigilante Group from Gwari ward had just ended.

A vigilante official, who asked not to be named in print, said the meeting was held to broker peace between the warring factions within the group and to avert further fracas.

The vigilante told our correspondent that the meeting went on successfully under the watchful eyes of SP Inuwa, who “tutored” them of ways of working in harmony to bring about the positive results desired in safe guarding the area that had hitherto been volatile.

“The new DPO has started just the way his predecessor did; he will achieve results by God’s grace,” he said.