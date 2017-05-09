GE to bring in 20 coaches, wagons in May — FG

Abuja Th e federal government has tasked the would-be concessionaire of the nation’s railway sector, General Electric (GE), to establish a University of Transportation in order to enhance training of workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. Th is is even as government revealed that come May 29, GE will bring into the country 20 coaches and 200 wagons into the Nigerian railway sector.

Speaking yesterday after an on-the-spot inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan railway expansion programme, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated that the agreement with General Electric provides the opportunity for Nigeria to start producing its own locomotives. According to Amaechi, “One of the agreement we had with GE is based on training of the railway workforce. Th at was why I told them that they must establish a transportation university. Th ere must be University of Transportation, Faculty of Railway.

“GE has agreed to do that and discussion is presently focused on where to locate the university. Again, the GE said most of the workers are not qualifi ed, but we have asked them to take those employees not qualifi ed for proper training.” “GE will start building the university the same day concession starts. When they complete the university, lecturers will be hired by GE to start training the workers.” “Another agreement we had with GE is that we want to start manufacturing our own locomotives.

Th at is another agreement we had with them, and they are going to fulfi l.” On the inspection of the LagosIbadan standard gauge rail expansion project, the Honourable Minister of Transport explained that GE will be bringing in 20 locomotives and 200 wagons. In his word, “On May 29, the GE wanted to bring in 200 wagons for the carriage of goods, but I told them this morning that they must also bring coaches. So they are bringing in 20 coaches as well. I am satisfi ed with construction works so far, and have given the corporation directive to issue written notice to all physical incumbencies along the railway Right of Way (ROW).”