Get your mother out of the house!

Th e worst thing is for someone to spend all their lives working to bring up and provide for family, then at the time to really relax and enjoy the fruits of this labour, die or fall sick with some illness.

Th ere are social factors as shown below thought likely responsible for many of the problems of seniors in the community. Th ese are: • Loneliness from losing a spouse and friends

• Inability to independently manage regular activities of living

• Diffi culty coping and accepting physical changes of aging

• Frustration with on-going medical problems and increasing number of medications

• Social isolation as adult children are engaged in their own lives • Feeling inadequate from inability to continue to work

• Boredom from retirement and lack of routine activities

• Financial stresses from the loss of regular income Th ese factors can have a negative impact on overall health of an older individual. Cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, heart attacks and sudden death are more common in the elderly and we are now talking 50 year olds, in Nigeria! Many people suff er from ill-health seemingly soon as they retire from active service: anything from 50 to 60 years of age. Of course, in Nigeria that means many who were employed in the civil service and without much in the way of savings or a credible pension.

So, when ill-health occurs, they rely on friends and family, especially the children to look after them.

Yet, these children may not really be in a position to pay for expensive treatment for their loved ones. As they also have children, mortgages and rents, bills and lives to live.

However, what choice do you have? How can you help your parents to help themselves and not be a burden on you? Of course you want to help and you will because you love your mother or father.

Here is the easy part: help them before ill health creeps up on them. Prevention as they say is always better than cure.

Self help A balanced diet and participation in regular exercise are paramount in maintaining a healthy life for people of all ages. Help them get rid of bad eating habits and encourage healthy eating: fruits and vegetables, fresh fi sh, plenty of water and exercise.

Th ere lies the rub: exercise, eat well, make your own supplements and stay off sugar. Sugar is a deadly metabolic poison. It reduces immunity and feeds cancer.

Many diseases in our mothers and fathers may be prevented or at least slowed down as a result of a healthy lifestyle. Osteoporosis, arthritis, heart disease, high blood pressures, diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, depression, and certain cancers are some of the common conditions that can be positively modifi ed in seniors through diet, exercise, and other simple lifestyle changes. We have enough technology and enough sense never to be sick again. In addition to diet and exercise, other important life style modifi cations to lead a healthier life in seniors include:

• Taking charge in own healthcare

• Going to see the doctor regularly

• Follow recommended instructions for health screening, preventive tests, and vaccinations. Screen for breast and prostate cancer.

• Following up with eye doctor and foot doctor, especially for people with diabetes

• Be aware of the side eff ects of drugs and drug interactions i ncluding over-the-counter drugs, herbals, and alternative medicine • Reviewing list of medications with their doctor(s) often

• Adhering to routine sleep schedule and using good sleep hygiene

• Engage in routine and scheduled social activities

• Take vacations and time out from routine

• Play games and activities that challenge the brain • Exercise regularly and this includes swimming and dancing Get your mother out Th is is my idea for you.

Prevent ill health in your parents by getting them out of the house. Get your mother out and your father will follow. Get them T-shirts, shorts and trainers and get them out on the streets and in nature parks. Encourage them to go for walks and smell the outdoors.

Th ey should go out for walks and do short exercises: breathing in deeply and relaxing the minds to clear out the stresses of life. Routine exercise and healthy diet in our parents can have positive impact in their general wellbeing. Get your mother on the dance fl oor at home: dancing with you and the grandchildren. Th is stimulates the mind, body and spirit encouraging blood fl oor to dormant parts of the body.

Play games with your father especially card games, Ayo, chess and scrabble. Teach them Sudoku and so many other brain training games that are available as Apps online. Get your mother out of the house now and save money in the future. Th ey will also probably live long enough to truly enjoy the fruits of their labour. You!