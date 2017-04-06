Ghost sitting in front of computer in empty college classroom?

Eerie footage captured in an empty college classroom appears to show a GHOST sitting in front of a computer. Th e video shows a semitransparent is seen fl oating and sitting attentively in front of a screen at Stockton Riverside College in Th ornaby-on-Tees,

A shadowy fi gure appears to be sitting at the computer screen Photo: Local World/GazetteLive

Th e intricately carved delicacy is the work of William Osman, a mechanical/ electrical engineer in Ventura, California. Osman's speciality is posting YouTube videos that he describes as having "dubious quality, questionable integrity and unethical delivery." Naturally, a guy with those attributes couldn't turn down a challenge from a viewer who wanted him to make a Vin Diesel deli sandwich "using laser-cut cross sections of lasercut ham." Osman used a computer North Yorkshire. Dozens of students and teachers at the college have queued up to catch a glimpse of the spectre after it was spotted by staff last week. But don't worry, there's an explanation – although it's complicated. – Psychic investigators 'photograph ghost of mummifi ed woman' after spending night at "haunted museum" Paul Abley, a games design lecturer at the college, told the Gazette Live : "We've had some people come down and look at it, and they've been shocked.

“But simply, it’s a refl ection in the window from another classroom. “It’s improbable, but if a student is in the other classroom then the light must bounce off about four windows and the door of a server cabinet. “All the angles are just right, and makes this semi-transparent refl ection show up in the perfect place. “It looks like a ghost and a fair few people have thought it was one, as you don’t immediately know where it could have come from. “Quite a few people get freaked out by it. We’ve been having a bit of fun with it. “It’s not as if it’s a direct refl ection, the other classroom is separated from this one by a brick wall. If you’re stood looking at the refl ection, you wouldn’t be able to see the student that’s being refl ected.” Th e college says there’s an explanation behind the eerie images (Photo: Local World/ GazetteLive) Paul, who has worked at the college for around two years, said the phenomena must have been happening since the college was built but was only noticed last week.

Th e computer suite, which is in the media and games department, is only in use for around two thirds of every day so is often empty and has its lights switched off – the best time to see the illusion. And the video caused quite a stir on the college’s Facebook page, with one student saying: “I’d be gone if I saw that and never go back.”Does this video capture a ghost in an empty college classroom?