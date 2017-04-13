GIABA tasks religious leaders on anti-money laundering, terrorism fight

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is set to involve religious leaders and faith based organisations in the fight against money laundering and combating financing of terrorism in West Africa.

The specialised institution of ECOWAS, in a statement by its media office, explained that the involvement of religious leaders in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing was to make the campaign more effective and sustainable to the level that it becomes a consistent message with the populace.

GIABA stated that the United Nations had since recognised the role of religious leaders in Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) and promoting the religious dimension of intercultural dialogue and had articulated a Plan of Action on PVE that emphasises the importance for faith and community leaders to mentor “vulnerable followers to enable them reject violent ideologies” and promote “tolerance, understanding and reconciliation between communities.”

“It is obvious faith appeals to people on emotional levels and gives voice to a wide range of community concern. Using persuasion as a strategy, religious leaders need to understand what specific contribution they can, and have to make, to overcome the menace of ML/TF and transforming public understanding, attitudes and behavior.

“The process will commence with a two-day national sensitisation workshop for religious leaders and institutions on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.”