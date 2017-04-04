Giving back to less-privileged

By Ibrahim Ramalan

Immaculate Club Abuja is a non-profit, non-partisan social organization whose programmes centre on efforts aimed at touching lives, especially in the community where its members reside.

The club, which came into existence a few years ago, has since become synonymous with reaching out to the less-privileged in the society.

This could be attested to by their recent outing at Kubwa General Hospital and Old People’s Home in Kado, Abuja where they made handsome cash donations and offered units of multi-seater benches, foods items and clothing materials so as to assist the less privileged ones in the society.

Speaking after the donation, the President of the club, Mr. Adenuga Adedayo said this is part of giving back to the society, adding that reaching out to the less privileged is a social responsibility which they hope to continually fulfill.

He said: “We deem it fit to come and impact the lives of the people positively. That is why we identified Kubwa General Hospital and Old People’s Home in Kado because we believe that government alone cannot do all these things; input from the NGOs always goes a long way.

“We donated 10 wooden benches to the Kubwa General hospital and also supported the hospital with a handsome cash donation. At the old people’s home at Kado, we donated food items, cloth materials and a handsome cash donation too,” Adedayo pointed out.

The president disclosed that the club is a gathering of civil and public servants of like minds who are out to give back to their society. “It is a social organization that is duly registered with the FCT. It is a gathering of friends of like-minds.”

Receiving the items at the Kubwa General Hospital, the Head of Nursing Unit of the hospital, Mrs. Catherine Okolo, commended the members of the club for finding it worthy to visit and make donation to the hospital, adding that these items donated by the club could be of assistance to the hospital.

She said: “We have as many patients as you can imagine. About four hundred patients come into this hospital daily. Some would have seats while others would have to squat somewhere. I am not saying that we do not have seats at all, we have but are not enough.

“So this donation will go a long way in ameliorating the inconveniences many of our patients always have to undergo before they see a doctor,” she concluded.

As for the cash donation, Okolo said it would be channeled into helping the indigent patients who usually are faced with financial challenges.

The head of nursing unit therefore called on other spirited individuals and organizations to follow suit, adding that “such gestures hardly go unrewarded by almighty God.”

Speaking to Blueprint, one of the patients at Kubwa hospital, a pregnant woman who came for antenatal check-up, Mrs. Deborah Gankon said that the wooden benches donated would bring an end to the usual wait-for-a-seat situation that used to annoy people especially at the Antenatal Unit of the hospital.

“When you come here as early as 7:00 am, these benches are already full. You will hardly get a place to seat. You would always have to wait for somebody before you can get a place to seat. I believe these benches will help a great deal,” Gankon asserted.