Glo takes top Nigerian artistes, comedians on 27-city tour

Top Nigerian artistes are set to embark on a 27-city tour with Globacom, a leading telecommunications operator.

The series of concerts tagged ‘Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour and the Glo Laffta Fest comedy show’, will kick off on April 7 and will last for six months.

Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour will feature the best acts in Nigeria’s music industry while Glo Laffta Fest is a comedy event which will feature the most hilarious comedians on the African continent.

“We are running the spectacular shows as a way of saying thank you to our teeming subscribers across the country for their loyalty, support and abiding faith in the Glo brand over the years,” Glo said in a statement.

“The A-list Nigerian musicians who will perform at the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour include Olamide, Flavour, Runtown, Omawumi, Yemi Alade, PSquare, Phyno, Timaya, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di’Ja and Kiss Daniel. As we proceed, we will further embellish the concert with another giant Nigerian musician.

For the Glo Laffta Fest, we have such heavy weight comedians as Gordons, Basketmouth, Bovi, Salvador from Uganda, I Go Dye, Dan D Humorous, Bash, Seyi Law, Omobaba, Acapella, Senator, Helen Paul, Osama, Princewill, Mr Patrick, Frank D Don, MC Tagwaye, Kenny Blaq, Funky Mallam, Arinze Baba, 2CanTalk, Maleke, Still Ringing and AB Simple.

“We are proud to say that never before has any corporate body assembled this array of stars for a six-month music and comedy shows like Globacom has done for the two shows. This makes the twin mega shows very unique.”

Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas and Mercy Johnson will serve as anchors of the tour while Kanayo O. Kanayo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Ebube Nwagbo, Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Sani Danja will make guest appearances at the shows.

“The icing on the cake is that all these array of mega stars will be entertaining our esteemed subscribers in all the locations free of charge,” said Globacom.

Benin city will host the first Glo Mega Music Concert on Friday, April 7 while the first Glo Laffta Fest would be held on Sunday, April 9, in Lagos.