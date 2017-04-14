GOC charges troops on discipline, vigilance

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

Troops of 8 Task Force Division have been urged to remain disciplined and vigilant, as the Nigerian Army intensified efforts to clear the remaining Boko Haram hideouts in the North-east.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Task Force Division, Maj.-Gen Ali Nani, gave the charge yesterday when he paid operational visit to troops of 242 and 153 Battalions in their trenches in Ngolom, New Marte and Kerenoa, respectively .

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Col. Timothy Antigha, said he informed troops of the determination of the army headquarter to conclude ongoing operations in the theater within the shortest possible time and demanded dedication and full cooperation of all under the Command.

Nani assured the troops that their patriotism, commitment and sacrifice to the nation is not in vain, as the Nigerian Army and indeed all Nigerians are appreciative of their service.

“Your are doing well; we are proud of you, keep the flag flying,” he told the troops, adding that “troops’ welfare will continue to receive prompt and adequate attention of the army headquarters.”