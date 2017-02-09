God’ll hold you accountable, Sanusi tells Nigerian leaders

Share This





















By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has tasked Nigerian leaders to provide selfless service and good governance to the people, stating they must remember that there would be a day that they will account for their privileges as leaders.

Speaking at an award presentation ceremony by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday in Abuja, he said: “If there is anything that has destroyed this country, it is people thinking that offices are for themselves and their families but it is not.

“You were given office so that you stay awake fearful of what may happen to them so that they may sleep in peace. People who think that they are office to enjoy, to have sound sleep, to have a comfortable life are the worst leaders ever.”

“So, I say to the governor and myself and to all of us who have responsibility, the prophet of Islam has one Hadith about leadership that is very frightening. He says, it is a trust and on the day of judgement, it is source of humiliation and regret.

“Everyone must remember that there would be a day that we will account for these privileges. When we come to places and people stand up because you are there, when they greet, pray for you, you did not create them or give them life neither did you bring them to this world and you think they just greet you and you have no responsibility?

“So, if you think being in public office is something to be happy about, please think again. It is a responsibility and an opportunity to serve. If we are blessed and lucky and able to serve, and deliver as required by God, we shall celebrate, if we are not, it will be cause of regret. It is not one way street.

“In the Niger Delta, we have people who are fighting for resource control, they want money from oil and how do they get the money, they blow up the pipelines. There is such a lack of understanding, focus and sense to the violence.

“How do you blow up your pipelines, resources because you want resource control? How would you blow up mosques because you want to establish an Islamic system,” he queried?

According to him, “in Southern Kaduna, we have people who lived together for decades and centuries killing each other because they have constructed fake identities, settlers and indigenes, and because of genuine lack of enforcement of the law every time there is crisis in Southern Kaduna, people die.

“There is a tribunal, there is a report, culprits are identified and nothing happens. So, these small instances utterly lead to conflagration and therefore, it is important to address them at every point in time.

“I am pleased to say that security is top of our agenda. We all know that during the 2015 elections, this was our number one issue. Every Nigerian will tell you his number one issue was security; number two issue was corruption and the third was economy.”

Like this: Like Loading...