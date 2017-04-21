Goje’s residence raided

We didn’t do it – Police, EFCC

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Abuja residence of a former governor of Gombe state and serving senator, Danjuma Goje was raided yesterday evening by policemen from yet-to-be identified police formation.

The house, located on Haile Selassie Street in the upscale Asokoro district was said to have been swooped on by several armed security men who arrived around 5pm in many Hilux pick-up vans and buses.

Neighbours said the raid went on for over two hours, but they were not sure if anyone was whisked away by the operatives.

However, both the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied undertaking the raid.

Spokesmen for EFCC and FCT Police Command, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren and DSP Anjuguri Manzah, respectively, denied knowledge of the raid in separate phone calls.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Jimoh Moshood did not answer calls put through his phone.

Goje, who served as governor of Gombe state between 2003 and 2011, currently represents Gombe Central senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly where he is also serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The former governor and four others were arraigned in 2011 by EFCC on charges of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering to the tune of N52 billion.

The case, which has dragged on has been moved from Gombe to a federal high court in Plateau state.