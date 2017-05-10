Gombe NDLEA arrests 2 with pistol, hard drugs

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Gombe state has arrested two persons allegedly in possession of 300 grammes of psychotropic substances.

Commandant of the agency, Mr. Aliyu Adole, disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe yesteday.

He said the two suspects were 30-year-old Mijinyawa Shehu and 25-year-old Abdul Shehu of Wangi-Zange village in Dukku local government area of the state.

He said: “We went for an operation in their village; we got information that his junior brother sells psychotropic substances and some other hard drugs. While we are there, we intercepted the brother and we went inside the room for search.

“Immediately, the senior brother saw us he rushed into the room trying to hide something; we rushed in and found out that he was trying to hide a pistol. We further found one life bullet inside his pocket and three other life bullets under his pillow.

“For the junior brother, we sized 300 grammes of psychotropic substances.”

According to him, they found out that the pistol had been in his possession for over two years.

Adole said the Shehu would be handed over to police for further investigation, while his junior brother would be charged to court for dealing in hard drugs. (Premium Times)