Gov Ajimobi, bring back this programme

People of Oyo State will be happy to speak with Senator Abiola Ajimobi and ask him different questions bothering their minds if he can bring back the “E pade gomina” (Meet the governor) programme in Oyo State.

I am sure the governor will agree with me that he is loved by many people of the state.

E pade gomina is the only avenue for the masses to speak live and direct with their governor. We have people like traders, pensioners, farmers, poor sick ones, workers, orphans and unemployed graduates who have one or two things to ask the governor but have no chance to meet him in the office.

Sir, I would want you to find time out to bring back Epa de gomina in Oyo State. We want the governor to come on air and use the said programme to solve the problems facing the pooor people of Oyo state.

Senator Ajimobi can use the avenue of E pade gomina to touch many lives.We have seen a lot of public office-holder who are struggling to come back to rule so as to reedem their images before the members of public but there is no second chance for them to do so.

In democracy, the people’s will must prevail. It is good for politicians to be using their good offices to help the poor masses rather than giving more money to the wealthy peoole. Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has been using the said programme to solve the people of Ekiti State and to resolve the problem facing them.

Sir, I want to say the programme must be in Yoruba, not in English. It could be at least once in every two months.The present things of today will surely become past.

Jimoh Mumin

jimohmumin@yahoo.com