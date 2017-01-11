Gov Bello, IBB, Abdulsalami, others receive Kure’s remains in Minna

Share This





















By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday, led notable dignitaries to receive the remains the remains of former Governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure at the Minna International Airport.

The body arrived the airport at about 8.27 pm in a chartered plane with registration number, 5N-FCT. The body earlier arrived Abuja from Germany at about 7:15pm, accompanied by his wife Senator Zaynab Kure and Hon. Umar Bago, and Major-General Dikko.

Governor Bello was joined by former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida Aliyu, ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Dr Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, Emirs of Minna, Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago, that of Lapai, Etsu, Engineer Umar Bago Tafida, as well as that of Agaie, Etsu, Malam Yusuf Nuhu.

Also at the airport were the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Ketso, Senator Mustapha Mohammed, Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, Hon. Bashir Logogomo, leaders across various political parties, children, friends and relations.

The Janaiza prayer will hold by 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday) at Minna Eid-Praying ground. This is to be followed by 3 days fidau prayer at Minna Central Mosque.

A work- free day had earlier been declared to enable Nigerlites accord the former governor a befitting burial.

Kure, who died last Sunday, at a German hospital, was aged 61 and survived by a wife and ix children.

