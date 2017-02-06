Gov, GOC commission 5 projects at Onitsha Barracks

Share This





















Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and General Officer Commanding 82 Division (GOC) Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Adamu Baba Abubakar have commissioned five projects at 302 General Support Artillery Regiment in Onitsha Military Cantonment, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The projects commissioned by the GOC were the renovated and well-fortified Armoury and the Military Police Duty Room.

The military police duty room is significant as it serves as a reporting centre for human rights violations by the cantonment’s community and members of the public, lost of goods and other valuables. It is a centre for discipline, punishment and detention for military personnel in the cantonment who might fall foul of military/civil law.

In his remark, the governor who commissioned a Mortuary at the Onitsha Cantonment’s Military Reception Station, a Palm garden and a Lawn Tennis Court at the premises of the Officers’ Mess, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army for providing security and an enabling environment for economic, social and other lawful activities to take place in the state.

He also commended the army for the remarkable achievements of Exercise Python Dance, which he said ensured a hitch-free yuletide period last year.

Also speaking at the occasion, Commander 302 Artillery General Support Regiment who is also the Cantonment Commander, Col. Isah Abdullahi, thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the GOC 82 Division for their moral and financial support that aided the execution of the projects. He said the projects would be of immense benefits to officers, soldiers and their families. He also expressed gratitude to the governor for his support to the regiment.

