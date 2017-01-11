Government, Fulani and cattle rearing

Share This





















It is not an exaggeration, if I say no section or class of Nigerians have suffered from flagrant neglect by all the tiers of governments more than the Fulani herdsmen. Their alleged involvement in all sorts of crime or violence is a token price we are paying for their neglect. More is yet to come. Fulanis youths have never been specifically empowered in any trades, professions or technical life support to cater for their lives. Their women are vulnerable, poor and grossly undedicated.

Their simple lifestyle has made them vulnerable to ridicules, malice, attacks and harassments. They are grossly ignorant on matters relating to modern health care, education and religions despite their historical overlordship in these domains.

They are easily susceptible to police, court and other security trajectories to the extent that they are easy preys any time they have encounter with any of such official.

Fulanis overriding interests is in where their animals can pasture and graze. In pursuit of this they can go to any length. This, therefore, has been the main cause of their problems with farmers. ‘Saniya sai da haram’ farmers tease them and they seem to be comfortable with the adage.

Cattle therefore are the major assets of the Fulanis. If you deprive them of these animals you dehumanize them, you devalue them of their pride and joy of life.

Recently, Fulanis are in the news for constant clashes with their neighbors and rustlers. These clashes have hardened them and made them battle ready to defend themselves against hostile environment and neighbors.

Government’s brazen neglect of Fulanis has made them to adequately prepare for the upcoming consequences themselves. They do not engage in trade, commerce or educational pursuits because cattle rearing has mainly become their preoccupation

If you want to test their courage, bravery and persistent perseverance touch their cattle.

Jamilu Bello Dogarawa,

Zaria jbdogarawa@gmail.com

