Govt’s agencies frustrate businesses – Osinbajo

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday expressed concern that some government agencies were deliberately deploying bureaucratic bottlenecks to frustrate the growth of small scale enterprises and in the process hampering job creation and desired industrialisation in the country.

He said most of the agencies were disconnected from government’s plans to recover the economy and have been a clog in the wheel of ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking at the launching of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Abuja, he said performance government agencies would henceforth be tracked.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises clinics would go round 21 cities beginning in Abia on Thursday and end in Kano, stressing that the clinics would focus on enhanced service delivery of agencies directly involved in pre-business approvals.

“Nigerians complain about how is practically difficult to get approval on practically everything when I toured the nation with the support of USAID. The whole idea was to support MSMEs and to find out what their problems were.

But almost every stand I went to had complains about how it was so difficult to get approvals for practically anything. I was frankly taken back on that occasion because practically every point we went to had the same complaint. We also went to Kano on one of our social intervention programme and it was the same problem, same issues.

”Just yesterday (Monday) at the quarterly business forum with the organised private sector, one of the participants again complained very loudly about the near impossibility of getting approvals for manufacturing something. The complaint was so loud that everybody in the room agreed with this lady.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state said the clinics would bridge the gap between agencies and the owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

